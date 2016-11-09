Democrat State Rep. Teresa Fedor says Trump win "like a death"

Some are happy and many others are not after Donald Trump's upset win over Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. It's a loss that's hitting local Democrats hard.

State Representative Teresa Fedor, a democrat, said it was like a death in the family. She's calling for the country to come together, but this election will hurt for a while.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, she said, “I am very worried about our children learning it's ok to be a racist, sexist, and overall bad role model as President ... sad day for America."

Even as she was celebrating her re-election, Fedor said she needed to talk about her shock and anger over Trump's win.

“After a long hard fought race, this loss has and is very painful, especially as a woman,” she said.



Fedor has fought for women's rights, equal pay, and equal treatment of women.

These are causes she said President-elect Trump never stood for on the campaign trail.

”There was a lot of hatred I believe that emerged," she said. "I am concerned about the groups that coalesced with him, trying to emerge with people that coalesced with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

The downtown Toledo Clinton headquarters went from being very busy over the past several weeks to what it looked like today, all locked up and no one in sight.

UAW Local 14 President Ray Wood said many of his auto worker members worked hard to elect Hillary. It wasn't enough, but he appreciated her concession speech late this morning.

“I thought it was a very well crafted, well delivered speech. I think the things she said about bringing the, we have to rally behind our President. We're Americans,” Wood said.

Wood thinks the main reason Hillary lost was because manufacturing d ropped off in Ohio and Michigan. And those affected by it, voted for Trump.

