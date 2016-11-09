Sandusky County Sheriff-elect wants to rebuild trust within community

Sandusky County will have a new sheriff.

Incumbent Kyle Overmyer, while facing 43 felonies and currently in jail, was defeated by a nearly 3 to 1 vote to Chris Hilton.

Hilton, a Perkins Township Police Department Lieutenant, was elected to be the next Sandusky County Sheriff Tuesday after receiving 46 percent of the votes in the three-way race.

Even though he has yet to be sworn in, Hilton has already began working towards mending relationships with the community and county police departments.

Hilton has been a Sandusky County resident since 1999 and was interested in running for sheriff the last few years.

But the real catalyst was seeing how disenfranchised many of the local police departments had become with the sheriff's office.

"It was one of the things that troubled me about the way the sheriff's office was being run, was that disconnect with the local police chiefs and local police jurisdictions," said Hilton. "And I had actually started fostering those relationships with them months ago to get to this point."

Hilton says he will establish regular police chief's meetings that he will attend and open more lines of communication between police command staffs and the sheriff's staff.

Now that the election is over, he's hopeful the community can now move on from the Overmyer scandal.

"It's going to take time. It's not going to be a quick fix. There's no magic wand to wave over it," Hilton said. "But I think over time, and doing the right things and letting people know what we're doing and that transparency in holding ourselves accountable to all our actions will really take us a step forward to mending that relationship with everybody in the county."

Hilton's last day at Perkins Township Police is Nov. 25. He will be sworn in as Sandusky County Sheriff on Jan. 2.

As far as Overmyer's criminal case, a gag order has just been issued, which bans anyone from talking about the case outside of the courtroom. The judge says it's a way to preserve a fair trial.

