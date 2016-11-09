Foreign policy expert says not much could change under Trump presidency

The entire world is reacting to a Trump presidency, but foreign policy experts say it's too early to tell how global relationships may change.

Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Toledo Joel Voss says it's important to remember, Trump can't do things, like open up relationships with Russia without Senate approval, which he believes would be unlikely.

He says, right now, because of Trump's fallout with the Republican Party, it's hard to tell what his foreign policy team would look like.

"The question is, will those republicans who have the most experience, will they come back into the fold and will they take cabinet positions" Voss says. "If they do, that will give us more stable foreign policy."

Voss says it's very possible not much will change with foreign relationships under a Trump presidency, simply because powerful nations will continue to balance against each other as they do now.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.