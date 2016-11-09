UT professor says Trump could transform Supreme Court

President-elect Trump will appoint one Supreme Court justice to fill the seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia, who died earlier this year. And it may not be the only appointment he makes to the high court in his time in office.

Law experts at the University of Toledo say Trump has the opportunity to do something with the Supreme Court that only happens once a century and could completely transform it.

"For the foreseeable future, 20, 25 years, the Supreme Court could have a seven justice conservative 'originalist' majority," said John W. Stoepler Professor of Law and Values at the UT College of Law, Lee Strang.

There's the current vacancy and the potential of three more during Trump's term that could make that happen. Strang says Trump should have the support to avoid a filibuster in the Senate to appoint Supreme Court justices without having to compromise.

"Justice Joan Larson and Justice Robert Young on the Michigan Supreme Court were on the list that Donald Trump put forward," said Strang. "Both of them, by anybody's measures, are intellectually very adept. The Michigan Supreme Court has a reputation for being "originalist" state Supreme Court."

Strang says we could see a narrowing or overturning of decisions like Roe Vs Wade, or hot ticket issues like abortion, gun rights and Obamacare could be decided on a state level.

"So let's say, you have seven conservative justices, they overrule Roe Vs Wade, it doesn't mean abortion is illegal, it means each state gets to decide is it legal? And if so, how much?" said Strang.

The Supreme Court, just one of the many things Americans will pay close attention to in a Trump presidency.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.