Father, son accused of raping 13-year-old agree to have joined t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Father, son accused of raping 13-year-old agree to have joined trial

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the men accused of raping and holding a 13-year old girl captive inside the basement of their north Toledo home, have agreed to have a joined trial.

The State requested that the two cases be tried together so that the children testifying will only have to take the stand once.

Both men requested to represent themselves during the trial. The judge granted Esten the right to represent himself, but Timothy's request has not yet been granted because of questions regarding his mental health.

Their trial is scheduled to begin in December.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly