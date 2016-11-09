Father, son accused of raping 13-year-old agree to have joined trial

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the men accused of raping and holding a 13-year old girl captive inside the basement of their north Toledo home, have agreed to have a joined trial.

The State requested that the two cases be tried together so that the children testifying will only have to take the stand once.

Both men requested to represent themselves during the trial. The judge granted Esten the right to represent himself, but Timothy's request has not yet been granted because of questions regarding his mental health.

Their trial is scheduled to begin in December.

