Locals weigh in on stock market swings due to Trump victory

Donald Trump's surprise win produced big swings in the stock market, so should investors be worried?

Fear, uncertainty and anxiety are just a few of the feelings Northwest Ohioans expressed about the economy after news broke that Trump was elected.

“I am concerned actually,” said University of Toledo student and Mexican immigr ant Mauricio Vazquez-Vargas. “I actually saw that the market crashed.”

The DOW did plunge 800 points as the election results solidified, a knee-jerk reaction to Donald Trump's victory. But the market quickly rebounded, climbing over 600 points after Clinton conceded.

Some believe this proves there's no cause for panic.

"Economically, it all shakes out. It all evens out I think,” Mark Brooks from Toledo said.

But will the markets shake out, or should people be concerned about their wallets under a Trump presidency?

Alan Lancz is an investment advisor in Toledo and President of Alan B. Lancz and Associates, Inc. He's been giving financial advice on the markets for decades and is frequently featured on national news outlets like Bloomberg and Reuters.

"Number one is don't react emotionally," Lancz said. “Short term, you’re going to see some volatility.”

That's the bad news, and Lancz advises to refinance debt now because interest rates could rise next year. However, there is some good news too.

“The stock market in the long run, lower taxes are going to help. So if this is done right we're almost going to take one step back to go forward,” Lancz said.

He also said health care and financial services sectors could see growth opportunities under a president Trump.

Regardless how America feel about Trump's impact on the economy, there might be one thing everybody can all agree on.

"I'm glad it’s over," Lancz said. "No more campaign ads. We can get back to living."



