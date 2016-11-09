Toledo police officers go above call of duty to help hungry kids

While voters were determining the fate of Toledo's safety forces, two police officers went above the call of duty for two young children police say were left home alone.

Toledo police officers are parents, grandparents and have families of their own. And on Election Day while they were worried about their jobs and futures, their heart and professionalism was no different then any other day

Toledo police officers like Jeff Middleton are sworn to protect and serve .

But it's the service part most do not get to see often. But on Tuesday night, Middleton and Officer Mike Palicki became the saving grace for some starving children.

"The kids said they haven't eaten since lunch the previous day," Middleton said. "They didn't have supper, breakfast or lunch."

So before dropping the kids off at Children Services, Officer Middleton and Officer Mike Palicki took a detour to their union hall where they knew a warm meal was prepared for officers to enjoy.

"They were elated. They just wanted love and company," Middleton said. "They ate well but were just as enthused about having the opportunity to be with people that cared for them."

The officers also were able to get peanut butter and jelly sandwiches packed to go for the kids, a small gesture that truly made a difference.

"The little boy kept saying when I grow up I want to be a police officer. I want to do things to help people when i grow up. And that is very rewarding," Middleton said. "Those things are very important and we are thankful to the citizens and the vote of confidence they gave the city."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.