Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Fulton Co.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning in Fulton County.

The accident happened on State Route 120 near County Road 20 in Royalton Township at about 7:48 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to OSHP, Judith L. Werner, 74, was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on SR 120.

Werner drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The car overturned striking another utility pole before coming to a rest.

Werner was ejected from her car, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Werner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash.

OHSP said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

