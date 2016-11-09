TPS students volunteer to help local food pantry

Toledo public school students spent part of their Wednesday giving back to the Toledo community.

In order to get into the giving spirit of the upcoming holiday season, the students at the Aviation Center were at the Seagate Food Bank Wednesday morning. They were packing food and doing other chores to help feed people who get help from the food pantry.

"We try to return as much as we can to the community," said TPS Aviation Center student body president Joshua Bloom said. "Sometimes if I can make people smile by doing it, I'd love to be able to do it that way too."

This is the fifth year students from TPS Aviation Center worked at the food bank.

In the spring, students also help put American flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.