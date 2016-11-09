Troopers seize 263 pounds of marijuana in Wood County traffic stop

A New York man is facing felony drug charges, following a traffic stop in Wood County Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found 263 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle, valued at approximately $596,000.

According to the press release, troopers pulled over a Michael Russo, 27, for driving in a marked lane violation on I-80.

Troopers said they observed “criminal indicators” and after a patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle, a probable cause search revealed the bags of drugs.

Russo was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

He was taken to Wood County Jail, and if convicted, Russo could face up to 16 years in prison, as well as a $30,000 fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.