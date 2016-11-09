Rossford votes against income tax reduction

The income tax credit is staying the same in Rossford this morning.

Voters overwhelmingly voted down the proposal to reduce their income tax credit from 100 percent down to 50.

By doing so, the community would have been able to generate money to help fix their roads.

Since it failed, city officials say they will have to come up with another plan to get the work done.

For more information on the Rossford income tax issue, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.