Levy for Lucas County Children's Services passes

The levy for the Lucas County Children's Services has passed.

The win came from a 62 percent FOR vote and a 38 percent AGAINST vote.

The levy will raise a revenue of 12 million dollars for the agency.

"We are facing some monumental issues in Lucas County, one being the opiate and heroin situation. So we needed this levy, the citizens passed it, and we are going to deliver everything that we said we would do...We have to have the resources that we need when they come into our care. And we have to have enough case workers to literally hold the hands of families that are struggling through this situation," said Robin Reese, Executive Director for Lucas County Children's Services.

The levy will continue to help the agency in aiding families, children, employees, and other operations.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.