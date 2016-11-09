ODOT responds to increase in fatal crashes in NW Ohio

Ohio Highway Patrol and ODOT leaders are reacting to the scary increase in fatal crashes in Northwest Ohio.

So far this year, there have been 115 fatal crashes in the area, and more specifically, an increase in accidents on I-75 at SR-582.

Officials have responded to 26 crashes at the same location in the last month alone. That’s almost one crash a day.

ODOT leaders say they are aware of the ongoing construction and that traffic patterns are making it difficult for drivers to get around. However, Lt. William Bowers says this spike in crashes isn’t normal. He says yes, it is the traffic, but also the speed of the drivers.

Wednesday morning following a deadly crash at the same junction, Bowers is urging drivers to be more aware.

"We need people to slow down, we need people to pay attention, this morning's crash is still under investigation, but he simply ran off the road whether he was driving so fast or because he was distracted."

ODOT and Highway Patrol leaders realize this construction is not going away, but they are doing what they can to draw attention to this problem area for drivers.

Beginning Thursday morning, signs in this area will be put up to track drivers' speeds, and they will flash when people are going too fast.

Ross Echler, ODOT Work Zone Traffic Coordinator, hopes this will encourage people to follow the speed limit in order to stay keep themselves and others safe.

"As long as everyone stays in their lane at the posted speed limit and maintains a safe distance from each other, we are not seeing any issues," Echler said.

ODOT leaders say this construction is expected to continue in this area into next summer.



