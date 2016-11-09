TPS aviation students volunteer at local food bank

Many Toledo Public Schools (TPS) students decided to give back to the community and help those in need.

In order to get into the giving spirit of the upcoming holidays, the students at the Aviation Center were at the Seagate Food Bank this morning.

They helped with packing food and other chores needed to help feed Toledoans who get help from the food pantry.

"I like being able to give back to the community and to help others out, and just volunteering my time, not getting paid for it at all. Sometimes, if I can make people smile by doing it, I'd love to be able to do it like that way too," said Joshua Bloom, Student Body President at the TPS Aviation Center.

This is the fifth year students from the TPS Aviation Center worked at the food bank.

In the spring, students also put flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.

