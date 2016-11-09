GM investing millions in production at Toledo Plant, retaining 739 jobs

General Motors has announced plans to invest $667.6 million in future production at the Toledo Plant. Details have not yet been released.

Toledo Transmission Operations Plant Manager Nancy Laubenthal says, “This investment signifies a commitment to the men and women of Toledo Transmission Operations and their dedication to producing high quality transmissions used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. This commitment not only reflects confidence in the Toledo team, along with the leadership of the UAW, but also showcases the sense of ownership and pride our employees have in the products they build.”

The plant, which makes rear-wheel-drive 6-speed, rear-wheel-drive 8-speed, and front-wheel-drive 6-speed transmissions used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, currently employees 1,971 people. The $667.6 million investment will retain 739 jobs.

Although GM is investing in the Toledo area, layoffs were also announced for two other plants Wednesday.

Including Wednesday’s announcement, GM has invested more than $1 billion into the plant since 2011.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.