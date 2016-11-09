Perrysburg Township passes 2016 police levy renewal

Perrysburg Township has passed a renewal tax levy for the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

According to the Wood County Board of Elections, the renewal passed with a 65 percent FOR vote and a 34 percent AGAINST vote.

The renewal will aid the police department in several factors, including police protection, equipment, and personnel.

The millage rate for the renewal is 2 mills.

