Perrysburg Schools 2016 renewal levy passes

The Perrysburg Schools have passed an operating levy renewal for 2016.

According to the Wood County Board of Elections, the renewal passed with a 66 percent FOR vote and a 33 percent AGAINST vote.

The renewal will cover several operation areas for Perrysburg Schools.

The annual amount that comes from the levy is $12,925,000, 26.7 percent of the total revenue.

The renewal also has a millage rate of 16 mills.

