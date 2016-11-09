Anthony Wayne schools pass Issue 14 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Anthony Wayne schools pass Issue 14

Anthony Wayne Local Schools has passed the 2016 bond issue, Issue 14.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, the issue had a 58 percent FOR vote and a 41 percent AGAINST issue.

Issue 14 will cost less than $100 a year for any owner of a $100,000 property.

The millage rate is 2.38 mills bond, that will raise 44.2 million dollars for the district.

The new bond will aid Anthony Wayne schools in several areas, including:

  • Improved security
  • Improved vehicular safety
  • Replacement of Whitehouse primary school (built in 1932)
  • General maintenance improvements for school buildings
  • Added classrooms

