Anthony Wayne schools pass Issue 14

Anthony Wayne Local Schools has passed the 2016 bond issue, Issue 14.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, the issue had a 58 percent FOR vote and a 41 percent AGAINST issue.

Issue 14 will cost less than $100 a year for any owner of a $100,000 property.

The millage rate is 2.38 mills bond, that will raise 44.2 million dollars for the district.

The new bond will aid Anthony Wayne schools in several areas, including:

Improved security

Improved vehicular safety

Replacement of Whitehouse primary school (built in 1932)

General maintenance improvements for school buildings

Added classrooms

For more information on Issue 14, click here.

