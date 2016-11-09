Imagination Station 2016 levy passes

Issue 21, the 2016 levy for the Imagination Station grant, has passed.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, the levy had a 58 percent FOR vote and a 41 percent AGAINST vote.

This year's levy renewal will be used for various operations at the science museum, such as exhibits, facilities, day-to-day issues, and others.

The renewal will cost $5.13 for an owner of a $100,000 property and will last for the next five years.

