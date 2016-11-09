Toledo Zoo 2016 levy passes

The 2016 operating renewal levy for the Toledo Zoo has passed.

According to the Lucas County Board of Elections, the levy was passed with a 72 percent FOR vote and a 27 percent AGAINST vote.

The levy, a decrease from previous years, will give 55 million dollars to the zoo, which will go towards animal food, veterinary care, education, maintenance, and other areas of operations.

adds: “Lucas County voters affirmed our belief that the Zoo is a beloved part of this community that we can all unite around," said Toledo Zoo executive director, Jeff Sailer in a press release. "We thank you for support and look forward to making many more memories together in the future.”

The revenue from this levy will also help provide free education classes for Lucas County students, as well as covering the cost of free Mondays for Lucas County residents.

This year's levy will be a decrease of 12 percent, saving $3.06 for the owner of a $100,000 home, and will last for the next five years.

