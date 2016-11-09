Local reaction to Trump victory

Many people woke up Wednesday to learn of Donald Trump's presidential victory.

WTOL 11's Steven Jackson spoke with people to get their reaction to the news.

A truck driver at Pilot Travel Center in Stony Ridge said it's the outcome he was hoping for.

"Everybody is asking me what my opinion is on the election and I told them I think we need a gun slinger not a pencil pusher. We need to get back to the basis," said Cade Hughes.

He said he feels truck drivers are the minority and that he usually doesn't vote, but that he made a special stop this election to make sure his vote for Donald Trump counted.

It was a tight race that had many on the edge of their seats late into the night.

Hughes said it was a nail biter, but the results are what he had hoped for.

"It's one of those things that I wanted him to win, but man it's not over until it's over and all of that too close to tell, I mean, I've never been so anxious about something like this in my life," said Hughes.

But Hughes wasn't the only one feeling anxious. George Hayes, a Clinton supporter at Uncle John's Pancake House in west Toledo, said he wasn't too surprised by the Trump victory.

"It was surprising and in a way it was not because you look up and you see the make up of the company and they want change. Now, I voted for Clinton because I still feel she's best fitted and I just hope Donald Trump promises to do what he says, especially about inner cities," said Hayes.

