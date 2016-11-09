Trump wins Ohio, not Lucas County

The United States of America has a new leader. In Tuesday's presidential election, Donald Trump beat out his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump won by a landslide here in Ohio, but how did things play out locally?

Since 2004, Lucas County has collectively voted for the democratic presidential candidate, just like this year. In fact, 56 percent of registered voters in Lucas County voted for Clinton and about 38 percent voted for Trump. Lucas County was only one of six counties in the entire state to favor Clinton.

The rest of the state, however, doesn't show that similar trend. In the Buckeye state, Trump defeated Clinton by nine percent, roughly 800,000 votes.

But the same can't be said for Michigan, where his opponent is closely trailing behind.

As of 7 a.m., Trump was up by only 0.3 percentage points.

Voters in Lenawee County voted primarily for Trump, where more than 26,000 people voted for him and just under 17,000 voted for Clinton.

Trump's lead in the state has been changing by the minute as those final votes are being counted in other counties.

