Deadly crash shuts down NB I-75 at SR 582 in Wood County

A deadly crash left northbound I-75 completely shutdown in Wood County Wednesday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on NB I-75 at SR 582 in Middletown Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the driver of a commercial semi truck was traveling northbound on I-75 near the SR 582 overpass when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail and concrete wall.

The driver, who has not yet been released, was ejected from the truck before it caught fire under the overpass and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact damaged part of the SR 582 overpass.

The NB lanes of I-75 as well as SR 582 between SR 25 and Dunbridge Road remain closed until the scene is cleared, .

The crash remains under investigation.

