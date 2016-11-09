Trump victory cake goes viral - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trump victory cake goes viral

President elect Donald Trump served up quite the dessert at his Election Night Party. 

Here's his "victory cake." 

This life size bust of the Republican is already going viral on social media. 

It was even escorted into Trump Tower Tuesday night by secret service. 

