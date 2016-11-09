Retired market researcher predicts election

A Toledo man has been predicting elections for nearly 50 years.

While Stanford Odesky is a retired market researcher. His daughter, Bonnie Berland, has taken over their consultant business.

They sat together watching results roll in for the 2016 election at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library King Road Branch.

While he said predicting the winners has changed over the years, he got one more prediction right about the local levies.

"They are all showing good early support and my guess is that they will all probably come through. Some of them might tighten up a little bit, but we’re going to have winners all the way," Odeksy said.

Odesky said predicting methods have changed over the years because of computers there are other factors that hold weight.

“The thing you never know is who is going to vote and how good the get out and vote effort is," Odesky said. "Both candidates they really put a lot of time.”

Odesky said he still enjoys watching the races come in.

