Voters show support for library with passage of Issue 22

Community members were excited to see the community support the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in the approval of Issue 22.

Several gathered at the King Road Branch Library to watch the results roll in, in their favor.

Issue 22 is a renewal of the 2.9 mills with an additional increase of .8 mill for a total of 3.7 mills.

This levy accounts for more than half the library’s operating budget, which means they will be able to continue their service to the community and offer more.

“The communities support and their acknowledgment of what the library is all about, it’s obviously symbolic here of their vote for Toledo-Lucas County Public Library,” said Clyde Scoles, Executive Director of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

The current levy expires in 2017 with the new levy amounts coming in 2018.

