Sen. Rob Portman wins re-election bid over Ted Strickland

Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has won re-election over Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland in a race Democrats once considered a good opportunity to pick up a Senate seat.

According to CBS News, Portman won among women and independent voters in Ohio.

Why Rob Portman won, according to the CBS News Decision Desk:

-He won among women

-He won by a 20-point margin among independent voters https://t.co/xvJZtFr03k — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2016

Portman ran a savvy and well-funded campaign that kept Strickland on the defensive and kept Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a distance leading up to Tuesday's election.

After calling Senator Portman to congratulate him on on his victory, Ted Strickland released the following statement:

“Tonight’s results are not what I hoped for, but I am so grateful to those who have worked so hard to support our effort and for the opportunity to speak out over the course of this campaign on behalf of hardworking Ohioans. I called Senator Portman to congratulate him and I wish him well in representing the people of Ohio in the Senate. I have dedicated my life to working for working people because that's where I come from, that's who I care about, and that who I will always stand up for. America is great because it is truly a land of opportunity: a country where someone like me who grew up in a working class family can pursue their dreams. Our campaign was about making sure that every Ohioan who worked hard and played by the rules has this opportunity and the chance to fulfill their full potential. This is a basic and powerful idea that I believe is at the center of the American dream, and it is one that I will never stop fighting for."

Portman's campaign branded Strickland "Retread Ted" and highlighted Ohio's economic struggles, which saw 350,000 jobs lost during Strickland's governorship. Strickland blamed the Great Recession and said he had started the state's recovery.

Portman didn't campaign with Trump and withdrew his endorsement of him when a 2005 tape of Trump making lewd comments about kissing and groping women surfaced weeks ago.

Portman served in the administrations of Republican former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

