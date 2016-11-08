Latino groups encourage high voter turnout

Early voting numbers show a strong turnout for Latino voters across the country and Ohio is no exception.

In Toledo, there is an organized effort to encourage a high turnout in the Latino community.

Anita Lopez went door to door Tuesday in her old neighborhood in South Toledo to let neighbors know every vote counts.

"Take a stand," Lopez said. "Like I told folks, I might not agree with you, but I do agree that every citizen should be voting today."

Lopez is passionate about having everyone's voice heard. She say she is feeling more passionate about it in this election than in past years.

"For me, it's about making history, that we will not election and support a presidential candidate who perpetuates negative comments, stereotypes, and hate against Hispanic Americans," Lopez said.

Other Latino outreach groups in Lucas County have seen new voter engagement.

The Trump campaign said they are seeing enthusiasm across racial lines for their candidate in Ohio.

But Lopez, a Clinton supporter, said she will not be sitting on the sidelines for this election.

