Christopher Hilton elected as new Sandusky County Sheriff

Christopher Hilton was elected as the Sandusky County Sheriff in one of the most talked about races on the ballot outside of the Greater Toledo area.

Current Sheriff, Kyle Overmyer, is being held in jail after a judge ruled he was in violation of his bond in his current criminal case.

The Sandusky County ballot had already been set when Overmyer was charged with 43 indictments in August.

According to the Sandusky County Board of Elections, Overmyer could only be taken off of the ballot if he himself conceded.

He was also seen on multiple occasions actively campaigning after his arraignment.

But earlier this week, Overmyer's bond was revoked after seven violations were brought before the judge in his case.

On Tuesday, voters had to decision whether or not they wanted to re-elect a sheriff who is currently in jail, or vote for either of the two independents running against him, James Console or Christopher Hilton.

"I decided not to vote for the current sheriff because of the controversy." said voter Kenneth Schaeffer. "But, I know the gentleman that I voted for has long experience in the Sheriff's Department and he's got a good record, so I figured he'd be the best choice."

As Sandusky County voters fulfilled their civic duty, they had to decide on who would be the man to run their county's sheriff's office

But the fact that one of the candidates was currently in jail had some voters scratching their heads.

"I've never! This whole election appears to be a farce. Yeah, it's an embarrassment to our United States of America I think!" said Denise Burrow.

Others didn't understand why a man facing 38 felonies could be left on the ballot.

"Well, if that's what the law says, that's what we gotta do. But, no, I think they should've thrown him off of the ballot." said Bill Stone.

While outside the Fremont Rec Center polling location, WTOL 11 reporter Jon Monk asked about 50 people how they voted in the sheriff's race.

Only two said they were still voting for the incumbent.

"I don't feel that he is guilty until proven guilty, and that's why I voted for him. I think, maybe, he's being railroaded."

But many others held a similar sentiment that there was too much unknown at this point to return Overmyer to office.

"You can't be the sheriff in jail." said first time voter Leroy Size more. "You can't be the sheriff in prison."

Hilton won the election with 46 percent of the vote. Overmyer finished with just over 16 percent of the vote. James Consolo received 37 percent of the vote.

"Very excited to be given this opportunity to serve my county!! Lots of energy and excitement around this!!! I'm ready to get started!!!" said Hilton.

