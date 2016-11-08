Semi jackknifed on northbound I-75

A semi-truck jackknifed on northbound I-75 at Wales Road Tuesday evening.

All lanes of I-75 in that area were reopened but moving slowly.

No one was injured.

By 5:30 p.m., crews were at the scene removing the vehicle.

