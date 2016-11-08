Sylvania school leaders plan what to do with money from levy

Sylvania voters passed Issue 17 Tuesday, a 5.7 mill levy that would produce funds to improving the school system.

The levy will earmark 4.7 mill to be used towards operating funds and one mil for permanent improvement.

Officials say that passing the levy will update technology and programming for K-12.

The continuing levy would cost Sylvania residents around $200 for a $100,000 home.

Now school leaders are working to make the money last as long as they can.

They originally wanted to make the 5.7 mil levy larger, but decided against it to ensure it would pass.

"The way we do things, what we buy, that type of thing, so we can make our monies stretch," said Superintendent Scott Nelson. "The nice thing about the permanent improvement part of issue 17 is we will be able to take monies that before we were spending out of the general fund and move that over to permanent improvement."

Nelson said the district is going to do their best to make this money last and avoid having to go back on the ballot and ask voters for more money.

