Rossford residents approve levy for school improvements

Rossford residents approved the school district bond and tax levy Tuesday night.

The bond and levy will be used towards renovating and improving their school facilities.

The levy 4.4 mill for 37 years, coupled with a permanent improvement levy at 7 mill that is continuous.

All together, it will raise $71 million. That translates to about $400 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

This money will pay annual debt charges on the bonds, as well as debt charges on any money issued in anticipation of those bonds.

Rossford Mayor Neil McKinnon says it's important for this levy to pass now.

"They are the heart and the soul and the backbone of this community, and as the school goes, so goes the city," McKinnon said. "Neither the schools nor the city can reach their full potential unless the other one does also.”

The school board has gone to voters five times in the last 35 years to improve their schools, so it will be interesting to see if this year is any different.

