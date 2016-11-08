Voters pass 3/4 percent income tax levy renewal

Issue 2, the three-quarter percent income tax levy, passed Tuesday night, helping the city avoid large cuts to the budget.

Issue 2 passed with more than 60 percent of the vote.

The Toledo City Council unanimously approved Issue 2 to go on the ballot in August.

The money for the levy generates $52 million for the city, about one third of the city's tax revenue. About 85 percent of the money goes toward paying police, fire, and other safety personnel.

Local officials estimated if Issue 2 did not pass, as many as 260 police officers and 211 firefighters could be laid off, including the detective bureau, K-9 unit, and gang unit.

Since 1982, voters have approved the levy each year it has come up for vote.

