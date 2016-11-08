Voters escape election at the movies

This long election cycle was enough to stress anyone out. As voters let out a deep breath after casting their ballots, they found ways to decompress as we wait for election results to come in.

The movie theater at Levis Commons was a popular place for people to escape the election Tuesday afternoon.

Election cycle leads to added anxiety

Racquel Orosco brought her daughter Nina to the polls with her in the morning and then it was off to see Trolls.

"Taking your mind off it it. Campaigning, stuff like that, bashing, what not," said Orosco.

Racquel wasn't the only one with that idea. Ila Gupta also took her son's day off of school as an opportunity to relax.

"It was too much. TV, social media, I think after tonight, we'll have good time on TV now," said Gupta.

Tuesday afternoon was pretty relaxing for Dave Trost and his grandson as well.

"I voted this morning, took him out to breakfast, took the day off work," he said.

Voters say with all we've been through this election cycle, we deserve a little break from reality.

"It's drives you nuts, doesn't it? You've got families against each other because they argue, who's better?" said Trost.

"It's probably one of the craziest years that we've ever had to do this," said Orosco.

Even through all the craziness, the voters seem to be taking it in stride.

"We'll go on," said Trost. "Some people won't like it, but a lot of people will."

"Whoever comes, we are with them," said Gupta. "I hope they make this country better."



