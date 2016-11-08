Lucas Co. democrats find success in local races

Lucas County democrats are slowly gathered in Old West End Toledo to see the presidential election unfold Tuesday night.

Supporters headed to the UAW Local 12, located at 2300 Ashland Ave., where they awaited the new president-elect. Especially after the polls closed, this was the the place to be for democratic faithfuls.

WTOL’s Emily Nelson was there live, discussing with voters hoping to see the election turn out in their favor.

On the local side, the race for county commissioner was one the democrats followed closely, and democratic candidate, Pete Gerken was there watching alongside them.

Gerken ran against republican Mike Bell, who is the former Toledo Mayor.

Around 11 p.m., Bell felt he was too far behind in the polls and conceded. Incumbent Gerken has been the county commissioner since 2005.

Another popular race was democrat Ted Strickland for United States Senate, however, the incumbent Rob Portman won out in the end.

Other democratic candidates that made an appearance at the UAW Local 12 include Lindsey Navarre, running for Common Pleas Court Judge, and Marcy Kaptur, who ran for State Representative. Both women won their prospective races.

One local union leader shared why the auto unions in Toledo supported these candidates.

"The way we go about it is we check their voting records, and we see if they have supported the issues that we support, and then we go about the endorsement," said UAW Local 12 Cap Leader Tony Totty.

As for the race for president, another member shared the reason why the unions are so against winner Donald Trump.

"I hate to mention the name but the other guy wouldn't have voted for the bailout. And we are aware of that," Roy Adams said. "Hillary is with our team, she is a team player."

Overall, democrats saw a successful night for their local election winners.

