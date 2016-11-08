Springfield students give back to community on Election Day

While many students opted for sleeping in on Election day, other high school students elected to get up early.

Springfield school district has the day off today because schools are used as polling locations.

So since they can't vote, students are doing their civic duties to give back in to their community. They put up Christmas lights at a local senior center and are baking more than 5,000 Christmas cookies to deliver to community members.

"I've always loved giving back to the community," said Najiah Oweis, Springfield High School Junior. "It's a good feeling to give back.People have done so much for us. Waking up early is not even a big deal when it's giving back to the community and all that they do for us. It just makes me feel good to make other people happy."

Students said being a part of Election Day is fun even though they can't vote. But they are excited for Election 2020 when they can cast their first ballot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.