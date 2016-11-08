Mike Bell concedes, Gerken re-elected as county commissioner

Lucas County republicans gathered in Sylvania while they awaited the announcement for the new president-elect, as well as other local races.

Treo, which is located at 5703 Main Street, was the host for a republican watch party that saw County Commissioner nominee Mike Bell spend much of his time there.

Bell, the former Toledo Mayor, was running against the incumbent Pete Gerken (D), who has held the position since 2005.

As of 11 p.m., Bell felt he was too behind in the polls and conceded.

"Well I don’t think we can make a comeback, so I'm willing to say concede and congratulate Pete Gerken on a well-run campaign," Bell said. "High ground and I just wish him and the county luck and it’s that simple. You know for me, I just wanted to present options and I did, and I did what I wanted to do. Got my message out, and I can appreciate the democratic process and like I said, I just wish Pete and Lucas County luck.”

However, Bell said that the race still mirrored the first time he ever won as mayor. He was way behind at the start of votes being counted, but made a comeback at the end. This time it wasn't enough to lead him to victory.

As for the future, Bell says this is it. He's out of politics, out of public service.

