Lucas County BOE releases voter turnout numbers

The room where the ballots are being counted is a quiet place, where poll workers are preparing for what will be a long night.

The Lucas County Board of Elections says voter turnout was at 53.2 percent, as of 5:45 p.m.

This number is almost identical to 2012 when it was 53.5 percent.

The Board of Elections says this year workers had to take more provisional ballots to polling places to handle today’s election. Those provisional voters could be among more than 1 million voters purged from the voter registration records this year statewide, due to Secretary of State Jon Husted’s directive.

As a remedy, those voters were allowed vote a provisional ballot. However, those provisional ballots won’t be counted until 10 days after the election, at the time of the canvas.

The voter turnout was at 34 percent, as of noon. At the same time in 2012, turnout was 36.7 percent.

Polls close in Lucas County and across Ohio at 7:30 p.m. Shortly after, the results from absentee ballots and early voting will be be released.

Nearly 60,000 people voted early or absentee, which makes up about 29 percent of the county's vote. These numbers are not included in the voter turnout numbers.

At 6 p.m., the Lucas County Board of Elections held a meeting to determine voters' intent on ballots that were damaged or unreadable. The board went through more than 150 Monday night and still have many more to go.

“We monitor the tabulation process and then as the official canvas is completed, the board members will have to review that canvas, and then we sign off on it. Until that is done, we don’t get to go home. So that’s a very long night for us," said board member James Hartley.

The board says there have been no major problems at any of the polling locations. There were only some minor glitches that required a reboot of the machine.

