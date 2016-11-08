Small building fire extinguished in downtown Perrysburg

Building construction that sparked a fire caused some commotion in downtown Perrysburg Tuesday.

Workers were cutting metal on the preface of a building at 122 Louisiana Ave. when sparks flew and hit some old dried wood and fiber board, which caught on fire.

Perrysburg firefighters were assisted by the Wood County department and were able to put the fire out in 30 minutes with a water can.

The two connecting businesses, Dancer's Pointe and My Daily Grind, were disrupted a bit until the fire was extinguished.

There were no injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved