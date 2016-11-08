Toledo firefighters on scene of Chemtrade ammonia spill

Toledo firefighters are on scene on an ammonia spill in south Toledo.

Lt. Matt Hertzfeld says about six workers had to leave Chemtrade on Campbell Street.

Around 300 gallons of ammonia spilled just before 11 a.m.

Hertzfeld says a private contractor will be in charge of cleaning up the spill.

