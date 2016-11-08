Score Election Day freebies on your way home from the polls

Whether you're voting Republican, Democrat or Independent this Election Day, we can all agree free food is an American value everyone can get behind.

Here's a look at some rewards you can score on the way home from the polls.

NOTE: Offers may not be available at all locations. Check with your local stores to see what promotions they are running.

7-Eleven customers can get a free cup of coffee at participating shops. The deal is available through the 7-Eleven mobile app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play.

Get 30% off your entire dine-in or carryout order at Bob Evans with this coupon.

Great American Cookies will help you satisfy your sweet tooth with one free regular cookie to those with an "I voted" sticker. No purchase necessary.

Or go shopping at Sofi Stella Boutique in Monroe, MI and get 15% an item of your choice.

If you see a deal near you, let us know at news@wtol.com.

