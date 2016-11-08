I-75 lane reductions planned for early Thurs. morning

ODOT announced it will be doing some pavement repair on northbound I-75 Thursday.

The repairs will be happening between South Avenue, Exit 200, and Anthony Wayne Trail, Exit 201B.

Weather permitting, that mile of I-75 will be reduced to one lane from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

