Election Day: Polling hours and more

Voters in Ohio and Michigan are preparing to cast their ballots on Election Day 2016.

The polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The polls in Michigan are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ohioans, find your polling location here. Michiganders, find your polling location here.

Voters must have a valid ID. However, if you're registered but you've forgotten your ID or you've changed addresses in the last 30 days, you can still vote with a provisional ballot.

Free TARTA service

To encourage voters to go to the polls, TARTA will have free rides all day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

