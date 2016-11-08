Police chase ends with crash in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police chase ends with crash in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An overnight police chase ended in a crash in south Toledo. 

According to Toledo police, officers were trying to pull the male driver over for a traffic violation in the Old West End when he took off. The driver then sped across town before crashing into a pole at Maumee and South Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The driver was uninjured in the crash and is now behind bars. 

