Three issues voters will consider in Wood County on Election Day

Those voting in Wood County have several important issues to vote on at the polls.

Rossford has two proposals to consider. The first, a school improvement bond and levy.

The bond is 4.4 mills for 37 years, coupled with a permanent improvement levy at 7 mills that is continuous.

If approved, it will bring in $71 million. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home, $400 a year.

"The facilities we have, while they've done a nice job serving us, we need to make sure they're progressive so our kids are competitive with all the communities around us," said Superintendent Dan Creps.

The improvements include upgrades and renovations to the Glenwood and high school campuses. The football stadium would be renovated as well.

If the levy fails, the superintendent says they will bring another proposal before the voters.

Also in Rossford, an ordinance to change their current income tax reciprocity from 100 percent tax credit to 50.

The money generated will go towards the more than $20 million in road work.

"The person that lives in Rossford, works in Toledo, with a $50,000 income will be paying $560 more a year in income taxes and that would all come directly to Rossford," said Rossford City Administrator Mike Scott.

If ordinance fails, Rossford will go back and figure out how they will generate the money to fix their roads.

And over in Perrysburg Township, a police levy is on the ballot.

The 5-year, 2-mill levy will bring in approximately $780,000 a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home, $70 dollars per year.

"We want to be proactive and make sure we're fully staffed and we have people in neighborhoods all the time. And it's difficult to do that with the numbers that we have," said Detective David Motler with the Perrysburg Township Police Department.

If the levy passes, the money will allow them to fill empty positions, reinstate programs, and update equipment. If it fails, more cuts could come.

These are not the only issues on the ballot in Wood County on Election Day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.