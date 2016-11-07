What you need to know before going into the poll on Election Day

Thousands of Toledo residents have already cast their ballot at the early voting center, but others will head to their precincts tomorrow. But

do you know what you should and shouldn't do at your polling place?

Casting your ballot is an important civic duty, and you need to be prepared for it.

Say you need help finding your polling place, or you want to see a sample of what is on your ballot all you have to do is head to your Secretary of State website.

But what can and can't you do as you head to the polls tomorrow to vote on several candidates and issues.

DO have a photo I.D. with you. Whether you live in Michigan or Ohio, you'll need some form of identification. It's best to check the Secretary of State website for a full list of acceptable forms of I.D.

DON'T wear election merchandise. While your hat, pin or shirt may represent how you feel, it's not allowed within 100 feet of the precinct.

You CAN pick and choose what you want to vote for and your ballot will still be counted. According to the Secretary of State, if you have questions on how to fill out your ballot or make a mistake you can contact a precinct election official for help.

You CAN'T use cameras at any polling place in Michigan, but in Ohio you may take photos if you are not violating the secrecy of a ballot or violating someone else's privacy.

Ohio Secretary of State says they hope they make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.

With long lines at some early voting locations it’s a good idea to give yourself some extra time as you head to the polls November 8th.

If you want to check your ballot or precinct and live in Ohio you can click here ,or if you live in Michigan you can click here.

