BOE prepares for large crowds on Election Day

While the early voting center was quite busy on Monday, the Lucas County Board of Elections has been preparing for months for what could possibly be their busiest election day in quite a while.

Lucas County Board of Elections director Gina Kaczala says this year there are 162 polling locations for 332 Lucas County precincts.

Monday, voting machines were delivered and trained poll workers received their final instructions.

Kaczala says voters need to prepare for possible longer waits due to a larger turnout.

Kaczala said the Board of Elections have been working for months towards Election Day, but will continue working for the remainder of the month.

"Well, for us the election ends on November 29th, and that's when we officially certify to the Secretary of the State," Kaczala said. "So we want to encourage everybody, we've prepared so much for this election, and we encourage everyone to vote."

Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m.

