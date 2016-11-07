Voters removed from registration records still able to vote

Thousands of voters who were recently removed from Ohio registration records will still be allowed to cast a vote in the election.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office had removed people who hadn’t voted in years, but the courts declared that unconstitutional.

Fortunately, the process won’t be too different for those voters come Tuesday.

A representative with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office says anyone who shows up to vote and is not registered will be given a provisional ballot, which will then be collected and validated.

Those who were removed from the system in that voter purge sometime since 2011, and still live in the same county where they had previously registered, will still have their votes counted.

“If you were affected by the supplementary and it was cancelled, you will be able to go to your polling location and vote. We want to be very clear about that,” said Gina Kaczala, director of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

However, a representative says the provisional ballots are not counted until the 11th day after the election.

