Police & Fire talk Toledo temporary tax on eve of election

The three-quarter percent temporary income tax has been passed by voters since 1982, but it seemingly gained more attention after Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson asked voters to bump up the temporary tax to one percent.

That failed in the March election.

Just the three-quarter percent tax will appear in the November election.

City leaders say it brings in nearly $60 million, most of it going to the police and fire departments.

"I think they understand what's at stake, and I'm very hopeful they're going to do the responsible thing," said Fire Chief Louis Santiago.

Chief Santiago says if the tax passes, it will be business as usual. They're currently training a new fire class. If it fails, he says about 200 firefighters will be laid off and response times will go up. Chief Santiago says he's optimistic it won't come to that, but he did hold meetings to talk about what that means for his department.

"This is their families, this is their livelihood, these are their lives, these are their careers," said Santiago. "And it's not to be taken lightly."

Over at the police department, Lt. Joe Heffernan says he is also hopeful the levy will pass.

If it passes, they'll continue with their current police class and look to hire another class of 40 officers. If it fails, he says hundreds of officers will be laid off and crime rates will rise.

"The things that will suffer the most are the service sides of what we do, things like the detective bureau, community service, VICE, gangs, SWAT, those types of services will have to be drastically reduced or eliminated," said Lt. Heffernan.

The three-quarter percent temporary income tax appears as Issue 2 on the ballot.

