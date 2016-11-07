Final push on the ground for two major parties

One day out from Election Day, many volunteers in our area hit the pavement and went door-to-door. They knocked on doors all across our area to make sure folks were voting.

Because as we all know, in a swing state, every vote matters.

"It's so important because if you don't get out the vote, you don't win," said Jon Stainbrook, chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party. "So, you have to get out the vote, you have to make sure that everybody votes for the candidate that we want to win. And that's what this is all about in the final days."

With Election Day imminent and early voting now wrapped up, both major parties are making sure they get the word out to as many voters as possible before they cast their ballot.

Even though with this election, Lucas County Democratic Party chairman Joshua Hughes says you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who wasn't well aware of this presidential race.

"I think this year, unlike many others, it's not going to catch anyone by surprise. This election, the coverage has inundated folks here for several months now," said Hughes.

Especially here in Ohio, where the winning candidate usually indicates the national favorite as well.

Which is why volunteers, Lois Lipman from Washington D.C. and Mary Sears from Berkeley, California flew to the Buckeye State to check in with local registered Democrats.

"There are a lot of latent committed Democrats who just don't get out and vote. And statistically, if we can knock on their doors, more Democrats will get out and vote." said Lipman.

But both sides agree this election could bring out record numbers, but want everyone to know of the importance of voting.

"But hey, it's America. We have the right to vote, and everybody should get out there and exercise that right to vote." said Stainbrook.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved